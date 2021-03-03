Bill would end restraint and isolation of students in Illinois

“And I want to make that clear, it is not a go-to, and we understand the ways in which prone restraint has been used in not the best manner,” she said. “But we know that with trained staff, this is not implemented as a punishment, but rather as an emergency procedure to keep the students safe at that time.”

Bodzioch asked the committee to consider carving out an exception in the bill so that prone restraints could still be used in emergency situations after other less drastic efforts to control a student’s behavior have failed.

But Kyle Hillman, of the Illinois Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, said a number of other states have banned the use of prone restraints, and schools similar to Marklund in those states have found other ways of dealing with students’ violent outbursts.

“And so, when we talk about carving out exemptions, we're kind of setting a precedent of saying that some kids shouldn't be saved from these barbaric things and others,” he said.