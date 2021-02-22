Bill would fix, abolish FOID system in Illinois

"Since I first took office, my office has received dozens of calls from constituents that are still waiting to receive their FOID," Elik said. "As of today, thousands are waiting to receive their firearm identification throughout the state. Illinois should eliminate the FOID as it is an unnecessary hurdle for law-abiding citizens. The FOID card is a deterrent for law-abiding gun owners as criminals don't adhere to our gun laws and they are not concerned about obtaining firearm identification."

She noted that those purchasing firearms would still have to undergo a background check.

Many opposed to the firearm owners card point to federal requirements as being enough. They require a background check through the National Instant Criminal Back Check System to ensure a buyer does not have a criminal record or is otherwise prohibited from owning a firearm.

Since its launch in 1988, there have been more than 300 million background checks, with 1.5 million of them resulting in denial, according to the FBI.

For now, those who have a firearm owners card or concealed carry permit that has expired have an 18-month extension.

Those who are first-time permit applicants are left waiting, though.