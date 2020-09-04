Billionaire Ken Griffin gives $20 million to stop graduated-rate tax amendment group

Both the pro- and anti-amendment forces are on the airwaves across the state. It is expected to be the most expensive ballot proposition debate in Illinois history and the costliest race on the fall ballot.

Illinois’ constitution currently mandates a flat-rate income tax, which now carries a personal rate of 4.95%. Pritzker and Democrats put on the ballot the proposed change in the state constitution, which would allow for a graduated-rate tax structure that increases along with income, similar to the federal income tax.

A law adopted if voters ratify the proposed constitutional amendment would increase taxes on those making more than $250,000, meaning 97% of taxpayers would pay no more or less than they do now, supporters say.

But opponents contend that the graduated tax would unfairly hit businesses and business people who pay taxes through personal income tax rates. They also contend that higher tax rates eventually would creep down into lower tax brackets.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.