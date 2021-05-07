Bipartisan Illinois budget talks begin three weeks ahead of deadline

Pritzker's budget proposal initially kept education spending for fiscal year 2022 flat to the dismay of lawmakers on both sides. Bourne said Pritzker's latest proposal came the day after lawmakers met with Pritzker's budget staff to talk about education spending and no indication was given he was going to ask for a spending increase.

"Certainly funding K-12 has been a priority of ours. I'm glad the governor has finally come to that side of the negotiating table. But we have to have serious negotiations," Bourne said.

Bourne still wants Pritzker to follow through with cuts to state agencies he has suggested.

Illinois' legislative session wraps up at the end of this month. This week, the House did not pass any legislation leaving Republicans frustrated that Democrats are wasting time.

"It's just been another wasted day here in Springfield and we're tired of that. We came up here to do real work because the state of Illinois has real problems that are holding people back. The level of work that has been done on serious issues up here is completely embarrassing. There's no sense of urgency on things everyone knows are extremely important," Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R- Beecher City, said after Friday's less than 10-minute House session ended.