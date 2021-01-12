Black Caucus puts Welch forth as speaker candidate

Despite Madigan’s campaign suspension, Steve Brown, a Madigan spokesperson, said in an email Monday that Madigan “has no plans to support another candidate. Announced or otherwise.”

Welch has most recently been in the news as the chairman of a House committee launched by Republicans to investigate Madigan’s ties to Commonwealth Edison, the state’s largest public utility which admitted in a bombshell court document in July to seeking to influence the speaker to pass favorable legislation to the company in exchange for jobs for Madigan’s associates.

Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing, but the House investigating committee sought to prove conduct unbecoming of a legislator, not to charge him with a crime.

Welch and two other Democrats on the committee voted to end the investigation after just three meetings in four months.