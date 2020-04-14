Bloomington, Decatur airports get federal checks to help with virus-related downturn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Decatur airports will receive millions of dollars from the federal government as it helps businesses make their way through coronavirus-related financial problems.

According to federal documents released Tuesday, Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is in line for $4,632,066 of money from the CARES Act. Decatur's airport is scheduled to receive $17,494,522.

Other central and southern Illinois airports on the list include Carbondale, $69,000; Casey Municipal Airport, $20,000; Effingham County Municipal Airport, $69,000; Logan County (LIncoln) Airport, $30,000; Coles County Memorial (Mattoon) Airport, $69,000; Olney-Noble (Olney) Airport, $30,000; Pontiac Municipal Airport, $30,000; and Shelby County (Shelbyville) Airport, $30,000.

The money is part of $10 billion awarded as economic relief to airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money increases the federal share of improvement and discretionary grants already planned for 2020