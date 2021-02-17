Bloomington-Normal educators see good things in Illinois budget address

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal educators saw good news in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address, which called for stable funding of both kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education.

“In March of 2020, I promised schools that they wouldn't lose funding because of the pandemic, and this budget keeps that promise,” Pritzker said Wednesday in a combined State of the State and budget address detailing his proposal for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Although schools would not lose funding under his plan, they also would not get the $350 million annual boost pledged in a 2017 school-funding overhaul. Pritzker aides said education spending would be supplemented by expected federal dollars from a COVID-19 relief package before Congress.

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said he was disappointed by the news that the proposal would not fully fund the evidence-based funding formula, but he was not surprised, “given the state of the finances of the state.”

“When they don’t fund the evidence-based formula, that compounds each year,” said Reilly, “and I don’t see them catching up any time soon.”