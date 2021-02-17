Bloomington-Normal educators see good things in Illinois budget address

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal educators saw good news in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address, which called for stable funding of both kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education.
“In March of 2020, I promised schools that they wouldn't lose funding because of the pandemic, and this budget keeps that promise,” Pritzker said Wednesday in a combined State of the State and budget address detailing his proposal for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Although schools would not lose funding under his plan, they also would not get the $350 million annual boost pledged in a 2017 school-funding overhaul. Pritzker aides said education spending would be supplemented by expected federal dollars from a COVID-19 relief package before Congress.
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said he was disappointed by the news that the proposal would not fully fund the evidence-based funding formula, but he was not surprised, “given the state of the finances of the state.”
“When they don’t fund the evidence-based formula, that compounds each year,” said Reilly, “and I don’t see them catching up any time soon.”
But Reilly saw a silver lining with funding coming from the federal government to address costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. District 87 is expected to receive about $6 million from what is often referred to as the CARES Act 2.
The federal funding, Pritzker said, would allow the state to protect its K-12 investments at current spending levels. “The increased funding from the federal government will help us overcome the learning loss so many children experienced during this pandemic,” he said.
Reilly said the money will help in the short term with COVID-related expenses, such as personal protective equipment, and with other efforts, such as expanded summer school.
In addition to the expected federal funding, Pritzker's plan relies on transfers from other funds and the elimination of hundreds of millions of dollars of corporate tax breaks.The $41.6 billion operating budget — which represents a 4.2% decrease from its predecessor — also does not call for an income tax increase.
Pritzker also singled out higher education, saying it “is fully protected in this budget proposal. Our colleges and universities are facing so many other challenges that we should not ask them to take on more.”
Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said university officials were pleased by Pritzker's proposal to keep higher education at current funding levels. “That’s good news for us, especially in rough economic times with COVID-19,” he said.
ISU received $69.6 million in state funding for operations for the current fiscal year. Jome said knowing the governor is proposing stable funding will help with the university’s budget planning, which is already under way.
He said the university recognizes “the entire state is in an economic crisis” during the pandemic and appreciates the governor’s attention to higher education.
Pritzker said it is important to expand access to higher education for those who can least afford it, so he is proposing a $28 million increase in funding for Monetary Award Program grants.
He acknowledged that is “less than the $50 million I proposed last year, but enough to allow thousands more Illinois students to get a scholarship.” The 2021 fiscal year budget included $451.3 million for MAP, which bases grants on financial need.
Jome said MAP grants are “vitally important” and “critical” to support students.
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille called the increased MAP funding a step in the right direction.
“However, current MAP eligibility leaves out many students seeking workforce training,” he said, urging the governor to use MAP funding to “set aside funds to support short-term community college certificate and training programs of less than 16 credit hours focused on workforce development and readiness efforts.”
Cornille said Heartland leaders appreciate Pritzker's commitment to education and community colleges. He said the community college system is the largest provider of public workforce training in the state, and people who graduate from community colleges often remain in Illinois.
"Yet, the state support provides less than 10% of Heartland Community College funding," he said. "Under the original funding parameters of community colleges, the state’s contribution was to be one-third of funding."
