Breach reported by attorney general confirmed to be ransomware attack

Ransomware is a malicious software that collects the victim’s personal data and threatens to publish it unless a ransom is paid to the hacker.

A public notice on the Attorney General’s website said that leaked information could include sensitive personal information such as individuals’ names, addresses and social security numbers.

The notice stated that all information about the breach, including the exact extent of what information was stolen, will be made available at www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov as it becomes available.

When asked about the data breach Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the ransomware breach was contained to the attorney general’s office only, and that no other state offices or agencies were affected.

“We have federal authorities that are involved here and helping to investigate. It's become a law enforcement matter at this point,” Pritzker said.

Prtizker said law enforcement agencies are working closely with the state’s Department of Information Technology to determine the extent of the breach and rectify the situation.