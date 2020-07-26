Bribery scheme implicating Madigan revives term limits talk

So remarkable is his run that, for many, "term limits is code in this state for opposition to the speaker," said Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause Illinois. Young calls limits a "blunt-force tool" when other reforms, such as overhauling the way legislative districts are drawn, would do more good.

Anyone who thinks term limits alone would eliminate corruption need look no further than term-limited Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican who was arrested last week on a federal complaint alleging his participation in a $60 million bribery scheme.

Surprisingly, the other legislative leaders are already term-limited. The Senate Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate already limit their leaders' terms through legislative rules. Retired Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat who began his career in the House as a Madigan protege, took the lead in 2017 to restrict leaders to five two-year terms as either minority or majority leader.

A key argument against limits is that it means too many new, inexperienced officeholders reliant on the institution — staff, bureaucrats, lobbyists — worsening the problem that was supposed to be solved. But anyone who watches the Illinois General Assembly sees regular turnover — with each new legislative session, a host of new faces, many of whom quickly become acclimated.