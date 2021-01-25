Brothers accuse prominent Chicago priest of sexual abuse

“This is not about money,” he said in the statement. “If it was, I would have come forward 20 years ago when I was addicted to drugs, homeless and stealing to support my habit." He added: “Mike has done some good things but he has a very dark side. … What I want is for him to take responsibility … be accountable.”

The older brother said he knew nothing about his brother's letter or its contents. He described their relationship as distant, describing how he once even arrested his younger brother — an arrest that eventually put his sibling behind bars for years.

He criticized the Pfleger lawyers' statement for its across-the-board denials when the lawyers couldn't know all the facts.

“I can tell you that what infuriates me is a lawyer saying anything about me and not knowing what happened,” he said “I was there. Mike (Pfleger) was there. We were the only two in the room.”

Early this month, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to members of the South Side church Faith Community of Saint Sabina, which is pastored by Pfleger, noting the allegation hasn’t been proven as true or false and guilt or innocence should not be assumed. Cupich’s letter said Pfleger had agreed to live elsewhere.