By 2050, Illinois would use only renewable energy under bill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wide-ranging plan, sponsored by Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago and Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin, includes government subsidies but also creates and expands programs to encourage private investment in clean energy, particularly in neighborhoods populated by people of color, where fossil-fuel-powered plants often are located. It pledges to ensure an equitable number of jobs created would go to people of color. That's all the more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the economy, and a renewed focus on racial justice borne of the civil unrest after police-involved killings of Black people, said co-sponsor Sen. Robert Peters.

“We have a plan to create tens of thousands of good paying jobs, and let’s be clear,” the Chicago Democrat said. “We don’t just want electronic vehicle charging stations, rooftop and community solar and energy efficiency programs competing in Black neighborhoods and communities. We want Black workers installing them. And we want Black-owned businesses designing the projects and getting them built.”