Calls for Madigan to resign grow as corruption allegations revealed

Pritzker has consistently denied wrongdoing and did so again Friday, noting neither he nor his wife had been contacted by federal authorities on the issue.

“There's nothing new to tell you. … I learned about this from a reporter,” he said. “The facts about this matter have been public for some time and have extensively been discussed as they were in the 2018 election, and they've been fully aired. And as I've always said, any review will show that all the rules were followed.”

Republican drew parallels between the Pritzker and Madigan headlines.

“The announcement against ComEd and 'Public Official A” and the ongoing investigation of Cook County property tax corruption are another sad commentary on the state of our state,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a video-conference. “The deep federal investigations into the highest members of the Democratic Party and their abuse of the Cook County property tax system is finally coming to light.”

He suggested the state should reexamine laws beneficial to ComEd, and said he would like to see a special session for ethics reforms, which he accused Madigan of blocking in recent weeks.