Cannabis legislation to diversify industry approved by Illinois Senate, heads to Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — New lotteries designed to make it more likely for minorities to become owners of marijuana dispensaries received approval Friday from the Illinois Senate.

House Bill 1443 was passed on a vote of 50-3, with one lawmaker voting present. The legislation now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for his signature.

The bill would put in place a major revamp of the process for awarding 110 more recreational marijuana dispensary licenses to diversify ownership in the state's legal cannabis industry by race, ethnicity and gender.

The bill received bipartisan approval Tuesday in the Illinois House on a 70-33 vote.

Sponsored in the House by state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, the bill is the Democratic-controlled legislature's first tweak in the 2019 law that paved the way for the state's legal marijuana cultivation centers and dispensaries that serve customers 21 and older.

The legislation is expected to lead to the state's issuance of 75 dispensary licenses that have been delayed more than a year.

According to Ford, the bill would ease complaints and result in the withdrawal of lawsuits over the way applications for the 75 licenses were evaluated by state officials.