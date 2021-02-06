Capitol Recap: All regions of state in Phase 4 guidelines

JCAR is a 12-member group that is evenly divided between House and Senate members and between Democrats and Republicans. It would need eight votes, meaning at least two Democratic votes, to object to the rule change.

Carmen Ayala, the state superintendent of education, defended the proposed rules, arguing that they are intended to help address the wide achievement gaps between different racial and ethnic student groups.

* * *

WELCH ‘OF COUNSEL:’ Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, said Saturday, Jan. 30, he has stepped away from his role as partner at Ancel Glink, a law firm that primarily represents Illinois local governments in a variety of practice areas. His wife ShawnTe Raines remains at the firm as a partner.

“When I was elected speaker, I promised to model the kind of leadership we need to restore the public’s confidence in our ethics. As a simple first step, I have stepped back from my role as partner at Ancel Glink. I will remain with the firm, but as of yesterday my relationship with the firm is of counsel. This is similar to the course of action taken by other leaders in the General Assembly,” Welch said in a written statement.