Capitol Recap: An interview with the governor

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will consider ideas for directing hundreds of millions of new dollars toward K-12 education in the upcoming fiscal year, but proponents of such spending must offer up ways to cut government spending or raise necessary revenues elsewhere.

He made those comments in an interview with Capitol News Illinois Monday, one of several interviews he did with news organizations to mark one year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life for residents of Illinois and beyond.

“If somebody proposes an idea for spending new money…or continuing the tax expenditures of corporate welfare, I'm open to conversations and discussions about that,” Pritzker said regarding his proposed state budget. “But they've got to tell me what else it is that they want to cut or where they're going to come up with revenue to make sure that we can balance the budget.”

Pritzker also discussed whether the pandemic has affected his relationship with lawmakers and whether his use of executive authority over the past year has redefined the powers of the governorship.

He said while some Republicans have “politicized” the pandemic, he believes he and Democrats in the General Assembly have a united focus as to where money should be spent.