CAPITOL RECAP: Black Caucus lays out anti-racism agenda

On Thursday, Sept. 3, IDPH reported 1,360 new confirmed cases of the disease and 25 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 240,003 known cases and 8,115 deaths. The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 95 percent, according to IDPH.

Laboratories reported processing 40,795 tests over the 24-hour period, which made for a single-day test positivity rate of 3.3 percent. That helped lower the seven-day rolling average positivity rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent. IDPH noted, however, that it is still experiencing delays in processing data for its daily public reports due to the large volume of tests being conducted.

As of Wednesday night, 1,620 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in intensive care units and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All of the numbers remained slightly above their pandemic lows.

