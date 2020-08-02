CAPITOL RECAP: Football among youth sports effectively limited to no-contact practice in state guidelines

Baseball and softball are included in this category, provided players and coaches remain at least 6-feet apart in dugout areas, or players are seated 6-feet apart in bleachers behind the dugout. If those conditions aren’t met, the sports enter the medium risk category and are not allowed to compete with others.

* * *

CALLS FOR MADIGAN RESIGNATION: Cracks are beginning to show in Michael Madigan's hold over the House Democratic caucus that he has led as Speaker for all but two years since 1983.

Four members of that caucus called for Madigan to resign as of July 30, at least as House Speaker and chair of the state’s Democratic Party. They join three Democratic senators—all women—and a number of high-profile Republicans in calling for Madigan’s resignation from at least one of his leadership positions.

A Madigan spokesperson initially declined to comment Thursday afternoon, July 30, on Capitol News Illinois’ questions as to whether the speaker was considering the request. But, later Thursday night, the spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Madigan after he reportedly spent much of the day calling Democratic caucus members.