Capitol Recap: Governor signs criminal justice overhaul backed by Black Caucus

Pritzker said Wednesday the state expects to receive 100,000 doses daily within the next two weeks and is building up capacity to be able to administer them. A Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, could accelerate the pace at which vaccines become available.

Approximately 5.3% of the population has now received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, according to IDPH. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if approved, would require only one dose.

According to a New York Times database, approximately 14.4% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

* * *

COVID-19 UPDATE: The state’s COVID-19 seven-day average case positivity rate – one of the leading indicators of disease spread – continued to decrease steadily Thursday, reaching 2.5% and nearing a low since the pandemic began. The state reported 1,884 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday out of 91,292 test results reported. The 2.1% one-day positivity rate was also near a pandemic low.

Hospitalizations have also steadily declined, with 1,463 individuals in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of Wednesday, including 334 in intensive care unit beds and 168 on ventilators.