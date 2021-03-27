Capitol Recap: Health care, pretrial interest, elections bills pass both houses

Michael Ross, a Marine Corps veteran, said the issue was also important to veterans because 8-10 percent of the estimated 30,000 people held in state prisons have prior service in the armed forces.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill, but Republican Rep. Patrick Windhorst, of Metropolis, raised the question about whether a constitutional amendment would be needed to actually restore voting rights to inmates.

Ami Gandhi, Senior Counsel at Chicago lawyers committee for civil rights, said the constitutional prohibition on inmates voting was an important part of the discussion. But she added, “this bill is a necessary part of providing the right to vote for community members who are currently disenfranchised.”

* * *

SOLIDARITY WITH ASIAN AMERICANS: Less than a week after a deadly attack on Asian Americans in Atlanta, Gov. Pritzker and members of the General Assembly’s Asian American Caucus on Monday spoke out against the murders and against discrimination generally toward the Asian American community.