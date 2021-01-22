Capitol Recap: Mitigations scaled back in several regions

The bill also calls on every elementary and high school to develop a curriculum that includes one unit of studying pre-enslavement Black history. That unit will cover the period from 3,000 BCE to 1619, when the first enslaved Africans were brought to America. Black history units will also have to include the study of the reasons why Black people came to be enslaved and the study of the American civil rights movement.

Kirmes said ISBE expects to have a draft of the new standards available for public comment in March. The final standards will then be presented to the board for approval early in the summer.

* * *

COMPUTER SCIENCE, HIGHER ED: Also in House Bill 2170 is language that tries to ensure greater access throughout the state to computer literacy programs and computer science education.

It calls on all districts to provide “developmentally appropriate opportunities” to gain computer literacy skills beginning in elementary school. Also, starting in the 2022-23 academic year, students entering ninth grade will be required to take at least one course that provides “intensive instruction” in computer literacy. That could be a course that also meets other graduation requirements such as math or social studies.