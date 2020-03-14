CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker bans events of 1,000 or more, urges working remotely in new COVID-19 guidelines

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker banned events with more than 1,000 attendees for the next 30 days and urged businesses to allow employees to work from home as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 32.

At a daily news media briefing on the spread of the novel coronavirus Thursday, March 12, the governor noted authorities would “break up” any large gatherings exceeding that number. He also said the ban applies to large religious congregations, and noted he asked all professional sports owners in the state to put off sporting events until May 1.

The new guidance is the latest containment effort as public health experts respond to the global pandemic, according Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” Ezike said.