Capitol Recap: Survey shows educator shortages worsening for most Illinois districts

Welter said Auditor General Frank Mautino should take over the investigation because the auditor general is appointed by the Legislative Audit Commission, a bipartisan committee of House and Senate members, not the governor.

* * *

SALIVA-BASED TESTING: The University of Illinois System received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, March 1, for its saliva-based COVID-19 test, as the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate reached 2.4 percent.

The FDA approval allows for the covidSHIELD test to expand beyond the U of I System. The saliva-based COVID-19 test has been administered more than 1.5 million times at universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield since it launched in 2020, according to a news release.

Gov. JB Pritzker says he will be dedicating $20 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide one million of the saliva-based tests to Illinois’ 12 public universities and 48 community colleges.

According to Pritzker, widespread testing remains critical to combating the ongoing pandemic. An agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U of I System allows for federal funds to be put toward providing the tests.