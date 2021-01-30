Capitol Recap: Vaccine distribution ramping up in Illinois; Pritzker criticized

The appellate court found that this requirement amounted to a judge reciting “magic words,” but a judge could still achieve the purpose of making this direct statement by evaluating other less restrictive options in the court record.

The 2019 ruling conflicts with two other rulings on this question from two separate appellate court decisions in juvenile cases from 2016 and 2014.

In those two decisions, both the 1st District and 2nd District appellate courts found the language in the Illinois Juvenile Court Act requires a judge to make an explicit verbal or written finding that detention in a juvenile facility is the least restrictive sentence.

In the 2019 ruling, the appellate court found that the case before them was different from the decisions in 2014 and 2016 because the judges in those two cases did not consider less restrictive sentencing options.

