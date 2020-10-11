CAPITOL RECAP: Welch calls off Madigan hearings until after election; Durkin pushes back

There have now been 313,518 confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois. IDPH also reported another 35 confirmed virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 8,945.

* * *

FLU SHOTS URGED: State officials on Tuesday, Oct. 6, urged Illinoisans to get their seasonal flu vaccinations as a way to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

Although the seasonal flu is significantly less lethal than COVID-19, many of the initial symptoms of both illnesses are similar – coughs, fevers, chills and shortness of breath.

Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated for the flu, IDPH said, can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That, in turn, would help reduce the burden on the state’s medical system and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.