Case cites 2001 memo as proof Pritzker overstepped

In each of Pritzker’s proclamations, he cites COVID-19 as a continuing public health disaster.

According to the IEMA Act, a disaster is a wide breadth of circumstances “requiring emergency action to avert danger or damage, epidemic … (or) public health emergencies. …”

DeVore, in an interview, said that is key. He does not contest Pritzker was legally permitted to issue the first proclamation, but said the following two were not allowed. A disaster exists, he said, only if there is a threat that requires emergency action to avoid.

“How are you going to avert something — a public health emergency — that’s already here? That is why Governor Pritzker cannot issue a second or third proclamation. He’s admitted he’s not trying to avert anything, he’s trying to manage its effects,” DeVore said.

And he argued the governor’s legal team is practicing legal gymnastics by building a 30-day deadline into each proclamation.

“I assure you he’s putting that in there to cause that proclamation to expire so he can then issue another one and recharge his emergency powers,” DeVore said.