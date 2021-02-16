Census delay creates redistricting uncertainty for Illinois lawmakers

The U.S. Constitution requires states to draw new congressional district lines every 10 years, following the decennial census. States also use those numbers to draw maps for their state legislative districts.

In Illinois, the process is spelled out in the state constitution, which provides that the General Assembly is to redraw those maps in the year following the census and that it must adopt those maps no later than June 30. With Democrats controlling each chamber of the General Assembly and the governor’s office, that would normally mean the party controls the mapmaking process.

But, the constitution provides, if lawmakers are unable to adopt new maps by that deadline, the task is automatically turned over to an eight-person commission evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, and between lawmakers and people who are not members of the General Assembly.

That commission then has until Aug. 10 to produce maps that are agreeable to at least five members of the commission. And if the commission deadlocks in a 4-4 tie, the secretary of state then draws a name at random from a list of two individuals, one Republican and one Democrat, to break the tie.