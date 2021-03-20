Census delays 'complicate' Illinois redistricting, but most certain data will show 'no surprises' in other areas

Every year, more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent on schools, hospitals, public works projects and other vital programs. The census is the vehicle for slicing up that pie.

In 2015, Illinois received more than $19.7 billion in federal assistance for 16 programs based on the 2010 census count. That's about $1,535 per person.

So even a slight undercount could cost the state millions of dollars per year and perhaps hundreds of millions over the decade. Not to mention impacting the reputation of the state and municipalities within it.

"We use all of that information for business attraction, sometimes even to keep businesses in our community," said Val Yazell, economic development director for the city of Springfield. "And, of course, the largest thing that most people are looking for is a strong workforce. So if for some reason we'd be undercounted, it might appear as though we don't have the workforce for a particular business that might want to come into town."