Census figures show Illinois 1 of 3 states to see population drop in last decade, costing it one congressional seat and some clout in Washington

“Illinois has a strong history of tremendous influence on Capitol Hill but we see that continue to wane because of the policies that emanate out of Springfield,” said Butler, the lead Republican on the state House Redistricting Committee.

Among the two other states that lost population, Michigan has a Democratic governor but a GOP legislature while West Virginia has a GOP governor and legislature.

Census data has been delayed in part due to the pandemic, and the apportionment count is only the first piece of information to be released. More specific block data, traditionally used to redraw political boundaries, is not expected until mid-August at the earliest.

Illinois Democrats are looking to use population estimates to meet a June 30 state constitutional deadline for new maps rather than wait for more specific census information. The state constitutional deadline does not affect the drawing of congressional maps, but Democrats intend to move quickly on congressional redistricting.

The data provided by the Census Bureau on Monday consisted of state totals and did not provide details on communities or racial and ethnic population. Such data is expected to be delivered to states in an outdated form in mid-August and in a modern format by Sept. 30.