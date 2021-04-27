Census figures show Illinois 1 of 3 states to see population drop in last decade, costing it one congressional seat and some clout in Washington

For the first time since Illinois joined the union in 1818, federal census figures showed the state’s population declined over the previous decade, reducing its representation in the U.S. House from 18 members to 17 and diminishing its clout in Washington.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday said Illinois’ 2020 resident population was 12,812,508, a decrease of more than 18,000 people, or 0.14%, from the 12,830,632 people reported as residents in the 2010 census.
Illinois was one of three states to lose population over the decade along with Michigan and West Virginia, census officials said. It was one of seven states to lose a congressional seat, joining Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York and California.
Texas gained two House seats while Florida, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each picked up one seat.
The loss of one congressional seat is significant, not only because it reduces representation in Congress but also because it decreases the state’s votes in the presidential Electoral College from 20 to 19.
State Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican and former congressional aide, said the loss of the House seat was not only “a great blemish on the prestige of our state of Illinois, it really comes home to roost when it comes to our power in Washington, D.C.”
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he was “concerned” about the decline in congressional representation.
“Over a decade, we’ve lost population, so we’ve got to turn that around,” he said at an unrelated news conference in Aurora, while also noting that Illinois spent more than $30 million in outreach and counting activities for the 2020 census.
Illinois’ population decline had been expected, due to out-migration as well as a decrease in the number of immigrants coming to the state, which had previously helped maintain overall population growth.
The state’s high property taxes have been cited as a major reason for people leaving, a group that includes retirees who have moved to other states even though Illinois does not tax retirement income.
Pritzker on Monday offered another reason, saying one of the largest groups moving out of Illinois in the last decade has been college-age students choosing schools in other states because “they couldn’t afford to go to college in Illinois.”
He said efforts to improve state aid and curb tuition increases has more recently kept the in-state population for Illinois’ four-year schools “relatively stable.”
Overall, the U.S. population was 331,449,281, a gain of 7.4% from the 2010 census but the slowest growth rate since 1930, census officials said. The Midwest region, at 3.1%, had the lowest growth rate in the country.
With billions of dollars in federal aid distributed to municipalities based on population counts, some Chicago officials had expressed concerns of an undercount, fearing that it would exacerbate delivering money and services to long underserved communities of color.
But Gina Raimondo, the new U.S. Commerce Department secretary who oversees the census, said despite data collection hampered by the pandemic, she assured President Joe Biden that the census was “complete and accurate.”
The results showed Pennsylvania leapfrogged Illinois into fifth position among the most populous states, while Florida overtook New York as the third most populous.
In 1820, two years after Illinois became the 21st state in the union, its census population was 55,211, and while, until now, it’s been growing ever since, the state’s decline in congressional representation has been gradual over the past 80 years.
That decline accelerated following the 1970 federal census, when the state had 24 House members. After the 1980 census and again after the 1990 census, the state lost two House seats. It lost a single seat after both the 2000 and the 2010 census counts.
From 1910 through 1940, the state had its high of 27 U.S. House seats, a number that has declined due to population growth in California, Texas, Florida and other parts of the West and South that has outpaced population gains in Illinois.
The census figures were released as Illinois Democrats are drawing new legislative maps, which will take effect with the March primary next year.
Democrats now hold a 13-5 majority in the state’s House delegation. Democrats control the Illinois legislature and the governor’s office, which also gives them control of the mapmaking process for the General Assembly as well as Congress, with no input required from Republicans.
Democrats are expected to try to preserve their majority in the congressional delegation, potentially lumping together two Republicans from Downstate, which has seen large population losses, into a single district.
One scenario that Democrats have discussed privately would put Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in southern Illinois, who has served since 2015, into a district with freshman GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland, in east-central Illinois.
But in looking to maintain their majority and weaken Republican opportunities, Democrats also will be looking to shore up support for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who has served since 2013 in a district trending more Republican. Similar efforts will be made for second-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who won a close reelection battle in the west, northwest and northern suburbs and exurbs.
Republicans, without any say in drawing new maps, sought to pin the loss of population and a congressional seat on policies enacted through Democratic control of Springfield.
“Illinois has a strong history of tremendous influence on Capitol Hill but we see that continue to wane because of the policies that emanate out of Springfield,” said Butler, the lead Republican on the state House Redistricting Committee.
Among the two other states that lost population, Michigan has a Democratic governor but a GOP legislature while West Virginia has a GOP governor and legislature.
Census data has been delayed in part due to the pandemic, and the apportionment count is only the first piece of information to be released. More specific block data, traditionally used to redraw political boundaries, is not expected until mid-August at the earliest.
Illinois Democrats are looking to use population estimates to meet a June 30 state constitutional deadline for new maps rather than wait for more specific census information. The state constitutional deadline does not affect the drawing of congressional maps, but Democrats intend to move quickly on congressional redistricting.
The data provided by the Census Bureau on Monday consisted of state totals and did not provide details on communities or racial and ethnic population. Such data is expected to be delivered to states in an outdated form in mid-August and in a modern format by Sept. 30.
In a statement, the two Democrats who are leading the state Senate’s redistricting committee did not directly address the loss of population or a congressional seat. Instead, Chicago Sens. Omar Aquino and Elgie Sims said they would continue to work “to ensure Illinois continues to receive the federal resources and support our communities need.”