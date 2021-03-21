Central Illinois chief judge is no stranger to being pioneer

Like her predecessor Gilfillan, she'll have uncharted waters to navigate. Where Gilfillan had to deal with the pandemic at the beginning, Gorman's task will be to expand operations to get back to "normal."

One of the things she's hoping to get done is to have children come back to the courthouse, to teach them about the law and to have them become more familiar with how it works.

"Any school that comes, I have asked to visit with the kids and put on a little trial so they can see how it works," she said. "As the vaccine rolls out and restrictions continue to relax, I would like to get school kids back and exposed to the courthouse and appreciate how things work."

But it's not something that can happen overnight and must be done safely. Going back to the "old days" of packed courtrooms might not happen. A balance, she said, can be struck for some of the more routine matters, such as traffic citations, but she feels that in-person sessions are vital to a person feeling that they were treated fairly.

"While there are routine matters that can be handled virtually, I think that you lost the atmosphere, the connection and the interaction when you deal with certain things on the screen," she said. "You lose an element of humanity."