Central Illinois lawmakers react to Pritzker's budget address

Central Illinois lawmakers offered their reactions to Gov. JB Pritzker's budget address Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about the governors $41.6 billion spending plan:

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia: “I sat for 30+ minutes today and I listened to a governor who is completely out of touch with the state and with the people. I listened to a grown man whine, complain and blame absolutely everything past and present except himself and his own party as to the woes and the demise of the state of Illinois. This budget remains at least $1.7 billion dollars out of whack and this budget has several provisions that he claims as corporate loopholes that are nothing but tax increases on business and job killers for the state.”

State Sen. Jason Barrickman, R-Bloomington: “I think Governor Pritzker's proposal was reckless, it's unbalanced to the tune of nearly $2 billion, it relies on things that we've seen in the past: gimmicks, smoke and mirrors and tax increases that are going to put some of our most struggling business owners, unfortunately, out of work. The reality is Illinois needs leadership and we need that now. So I look forward to working with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle through this spring legislative session as we try to come together on a balanced budget.”