Central Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, locked in a tough battle for reelection, said he tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 after holding recent in-district constituent events.
Davis, 50, a four-term congressman from Taylorville, said he had been having his temperature checked twice daily. After his temperature was recorded at 99 degrees, he said he and his wife, Shannon, took coronavirus tests. He tested positive and his wife did not, he said.
“Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine,” Davis said. He said that staff members he worked with this week received negative tests and that his office is contacting people with whom he met during the previous 48 hours, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans,” he said in a statement. “My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.”
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
Davis said he would quarantine at home and canceled public events until he receives a negative test. District offices, he said, would remain open to serve constituents.
Davis is in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country as he faces a rematch against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield. Davis narrowly won reelection in 2018 over Londrigan by 2,058 votes.
In the 13th District campaign, which includes central and southwestern Illinois, Londrigan outraised Davis from April through June and had nearly $2.25 million in cash on hand to start July compared with more than $1.85 million for Davis.
“During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority,” Davis said in a statement. “If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.