Changing maps: Ill. lawmakers face May deadline on redistricting

But as long as state government is controlled by one party — currently Democrats — some GOP lawmakers are doubtful that any change will occur by next month's deadline.

“It’s a difficult bill to get at,” said Republican Sen. Steve McClure of Springfield. “Quite frankly it’s because the Democrats have overwhelming power and why would they want to make maps fairer? It doesn’t serve their interest, it just doesn’t. ... And quite frankly, if Republicans were in power, they probably would do the same thing.”

Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Hill, supports the concept, but thinks the current proposal needs modification.

“It’s very narrow, but it’s important and I think it needs to change slightly in order to best reflect the people of the state and the needs of the diverse communities in the state,” Manar said.

Still, Manar said it will be a challenge for the Legislature to act on many things because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the redistricting proposal.

The General Assembly has no return date in the near future, and there aren't options to extend the deadline to approve the measure. For a constitutional amendment to appear on the general election ballot under Illinois law, it must be approved by the legislature at least six months prior to that election, which is Nov. 3 this year.

