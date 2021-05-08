Chicago Ald. David Moore joins Illinois secretary of state race

CHICAGO — The race for the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state gained a new candidate on Saturday with South Side Ald. David Moore announcing his bid to replace the retiring Jesse White next year.

Moore, 55, in his second term as alderman from the 17th Ward, becomes the fifth announced candidate for the March 2022 nomination and the second member of the Chicago City Council along with 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell.

In a statement, Moore credited White with running an office “with great integrity and character.”

“I have decided to accept the call to build on such a rich legacy,” Moore said.

Before becoming an alderman in 2015, Moore worked at Chicago’s Department of Aviation, the Chicago Housing Authority and the Cook County Board of Review.

Moore said in his role as a public servant, he believes in access, customer service, transparency, accountability, integrity and advocacy.

In addition to Moore and Dowell, other announced Democratic candidates in the race include former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and state Sen. Michael Hastings of Frankfort.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0