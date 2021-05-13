Chicago alderman pleads not guilty to federal charges in bank probe

“He has frankly made your job more difficult,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols told the judge.

Valderrama in the end ordered the passport surrendered, saying the alderman could petition the court to get it back if for some reason he had to travel outside the U.S. while his case was pending.

Thompson is the latest in a long line of current and former Chicago aldermen accused of running afoul of the law, and also the first elected member of the Daley family to face federal criminal charges.

According to the indictment, Thompson’s first loan from Washington Federal for $110,000 was issued in November 2011, in the form of a check payable to a law firm as Thompson’s capital contribution. Thompson signed a note promising to pay the money back, but according to the charges he made only one payment on it the following February and never paid off the rest.

In March 2013, Thompson solicited a $20,000 payment from Washington Federal that was completely off the books and given with no collateral, according to the charges. Thompson allegedly used the money to pay past-due taxes to the IRS, but never paid a penny in principal or interest to the bank.