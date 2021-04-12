Chicago aldermen move to condemn Rep. Mary Miller for Hitler remarks

Facing widespread criticism and calls for her resignation, Miller issued a statement days later saying she apologized “for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth.”

Speaking in support of the City Council resolution Monday, Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th, said the remarks were hugely offensive to the big Jewish population in her ward, where Holocaust survivors and residents who lost family members in Nazi concentration camps are part of the fabric of the neighborhoods.

Silverstein, who is Jewish, noted that she herself lost great-aunts and great-uncles in the Holocaust.

“As a representative of Chicago’s largest Jewish community and a proud Jewish woman myself, I can say with certainty that nothing Hitler did was right,” Silverstein said. “And as a proud citizen of Chicago, a city that stands up for ethical and moral ideas, I condemn Rep. Miller’s statements in the strongest terms possible.”

Miller’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the City Council resolution.