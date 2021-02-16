Chicago allows indoor dining to expand to 40% as coronavirus numbers continue to improve

The city of Chicago said Tuesday it is reducing indoor dining restrictions for a second consecutive week, allowing bars and restaurants to offer service at either 40% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

Most recently the city had allowed those businesses to serve customers at either 25% capacity or 50 people. When allowing indoor dining to resume in late January after a three-month pause, limits were capped at 25% or 25 people.

Mary Kay Tuzi, co-owner of Old Town barbecue mainstay Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern, called the development “amazing news.”

“We’re thrilled,” she said.

The shift from 25% to 40% allows her to boost capacity from about 23 customers at a time to 40, allowing the restaurant to bring in more revenue after a year of struggle, Tuzi said. She said she may bring back another server and another busser as a result.

At 40% occupancy, Chicago restaurants are able to serve the most customers indoors since the city also briefly allowed 40% capacity in October. Since the start of the pandemic, indoor dining in the city has never pushed past 40%.