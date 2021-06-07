 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Chicago city clerk to run for Illinois secretary of state

  • 0
Chicago city clerk to run for Illinois secretary of state

City Clerk Anna Valencia during a City Council meeting Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at City Hall. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

 Brian Cassella
{{featured_button_text}}

City Clerk Anna Valencia launched a bid to become Illinois’ next Secretary of State on Monday with backing from two labor organizations.

During a campaign kickoff at the painters union local 14 hall in the West Loop, Valencia said she wants to modernize the Secretary of State office and make it more accessible to people across Illinois.

Valencia is the fifth candidate to announce a bid for the Democratic nomination to run in the November 2022 election. All are seeking to succeed Jesse White, who is retiring after more than two decades in office.

Valencia said she wasn’t concerned that a day earlier, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a leading Chicago Latino official, said he was backing former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias for the post.

“I feel very confident that our state and our voters are looking for someone that has their shared experience,” said Valencia.

Eddie Jackson proved a different player in 2018 when the pressure up front was far greater and he wasn't blitzing as much, and it's possible the Chicago Bears will change the way they use their former All-Pro safety again.

“It’s about relationships, it’s about momentum and strategy, and that’s what my team has. This is a long game. A year and 21 days (until the primary), and we’re playing the long game,” she said.

Valencia announced the endorsements from the painters union and from the Unite Here union that represents hotel workers and other service industry employees. Giannoulias has received the backing of the powerful Service Employees International Union State Council.

People are also reading…

That sets up a showdown between the unions, which are known for politically active memberships.

Other Democrats seeking to win the nomination are Chicago Alds. Pat Dowell, 3rd, and David Moore, 17th, and state Sen. Michael Hastings of Frankfort.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois ready to reopen, but don't throw away that mask just yet

Illinois ready to reopen, but don't throw away that mask just yet

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask — except where required by law. Health officials continue to recommend masks for those who have not been vaccinated, and while using mass transportation, in medical settings, in schools and day cares, and in educational institutions.

While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

For Illinois, the changes to voting law that legislators made in the final hours of their legislative session this week seemed innocuous. Some cases are affirmation or expansion of practices already put to the test. But they present a dichotomy with what's happening in other states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: NY COVID limits end at 70% vaccination rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News