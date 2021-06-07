Chicago city clerk to run for Illinois secretary of state

City Clerk Anna Valencia launched a bid to become Illinois’ next Secretary of State on Monday with backing from two labor organizations.
During a campaign kickoff at the painters union local 14 hall in the West Loop, Valencia said she wants to modernize the Secretary of State office and make it more accessible to people across Illinois.
Valencia is the fifth candidate to announce a bid for the Democratic nomination to run in the November 2022 election. All are seeking to succeed Jesse White, who is retiring after more than two decades in office.
Valencia said she wasn’t concerned that a day earlier, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a leading Chicago Latino official, said he was backing former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias for the post.
“I feel very confident that our state and our voters are looking for someone that has their shared experience,” said Valencia.
“It’s about relationships, it’s about momentum and strategy, and that’s what my team has. This is a long game. A year and 21 days (until the primary), and we’re playing the long game,” she said.
Valencia announced the endorsements from the painters union and from the Unite Here union that represents hotel workers and other service industry employees. Giannoulias has received the backing of the powerful Service Employees International Union State Council.
A "new day" of cooperation and collaboration between Democrats and Republicans promised by Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch in January has begun. Or it hasn't. It all depends on whom you ask in the chamber or in the governor's office.
Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask — except where required by law. Health officials continue to recommend masks for those who have not been vaccinated, and while using mass transportation, in medical settings, in schools and day cares, and in educational institutions.
For Illinois, the changes to voting law that legislators made in the final hours of their legislative session this week seemed innocuous. Some cases are affirmation or expansion of practices already put to the test. But they present a dichotomy with what's happening in other states.