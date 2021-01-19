Chicago City Hall, Cook County building closed Wednesday as ‘precautionary step’ because of Biden inauguration

Chicago’s City Hall and the Cook County building downtown will be closed Wednesday as a “precautionary step” because of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, officials said.

Public officials across the country have been on high alert since an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but officials said they are not aware of any activity planned in Chicago or suburban Cook County.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications will activate its emergency operations center “to coordinate the city’s public safety response to the events surrounding the presidential inauguration as needed.”

“OEMC along with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and the city’s infrastructure departments are prepared to take protective action and will continue to monitor the situation,” the city said. “Any adjustments will be made as warranted.”

