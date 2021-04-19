 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago council will meet in person, with virtual option
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Chicago council will meet in person, with virtual option

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's mayor says the City Council will resume meeting in person at City Hall this week, but members have the option to participate remotely.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the decision Friday. Lightfoot said at the end of the council's March meeting that she hoped the April meeting could be held at City Hall.

The City Council began meeting virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only aldermen and staff needed for the meeting will be allowed inside the council chambers on Wednesday. Lightfoot's statement said people who want to observe the meeting in person will be in an upper gallery.

The meeting also will be live streamed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 1996 Decatur tornado remembered

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News