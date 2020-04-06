Chicago launches health campaign as rate of deaths, illness among black residents alarms cities

A new team of city and community representatives will focus on contacting residents who are older than 50 and those considered vulnerable to the virus because of other health conditions to share information about prevention and resources for those who do become ill.

The city's transit system will increase monitoring on its buses and add vehicles to lines still being heavily used, and city inspectors will visit grocery or corner stores to enforce social distancing limits there too, she said.

"We can't simply stand by and let this disease wreak havoc in our communities," Lightfoot said. "Lives are truly at stake."

The city's public health commissioner also ordered all healthcare providers in the city to collect data on COVID-19 patients' race and ethnicity, seeking to address existing gaps. The department's leader, Dr. Allison Arwady, said one-quarter of testing results sent to her agency so far have not included that critical information.

A national civil rights group on Monday said that's a problem across the country and demanded more transparency on race and ethnicity among the COVID-19 testing results, cases and patient outcomes reported by federal health authorities and state health agencies.