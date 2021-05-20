Chicago mayor faces dashed hopes of her backers

“The reality is, I’m the mayor. I’m the target,” said Lightfoot, 58, who is Chicago's first Black woman and first openly gay mayor. “People are unhappy, people are angry. And criticism comes with the job.”

Lightfoot is dealing with limitations that have confronted other progressive Democrats elected in recent years as cities have grown more left-leaning — as to what political or legal power they actually have to get things done, said Richard Schragger, a University of Virginia law professor who has written about mayoral powers.

What these mayors want to do requires approval from state government or is constrained by the political realities of representing sometimes millions of people with different interests. A progressive mayor whose supporters have called for defunding police, for example, enters office with a slightly hostile relationship to police, even as the mayor needs to rely on officers to police the city or help implement reforms.

“They're operating in an environment where making change is really hard,” Schragger said.

As for the campaign promises? “It's very hard to run on a platform of ‘I’ll do what I can within the constraints that restrain me.'”