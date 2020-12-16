Chicago mayor introduces plan to close loopholes allowing police to cooperate with immigration agents

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday followed through on a pledge to introduce a plan to the City Council that would eliminate loopholes in the city’s Welcoming City Ordinance that allow police to in some cases cooperate with federal immigration agents.

Lightfoot drew the ire of some Latino aldermen and activists this fall when she tried to include the changes in her 2021 budget as a way to try to get their support. Facing criticism, the mayor removed the language from the package, and it passed 29-21.

The mayor’s proposed ordinance would no longer let Chicago police cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents if arrestees’ names are in Chicago’s gang database, if they have charges or convictions in their background, or if they have criminal warrants.

The mayor’s proposal also would prohibit city agencies from detaining people solely because they might be in the U.S. without legal permission, or transferring anyone to ICE custody for immigration enforcement.

