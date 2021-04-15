Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks to earmark nearly $1 billion in federal stimulus to pay off city’s COVID-19 borrowing

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes to spend nearly $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to pay off the short-term borrowing her administration has used to get through the pandemic so far, the mayor’s finance team told aldermen Wednesday.
And much of the rest of Chicago’s expected $2 billion cut of the relief package also could go to covering a yawning hole in next year’s budget.
Lightfoot relied on so-called scoop-and-toss borrowing to close a $465 million revenue shortfall for 2020 and another $500 million for this year, after she had pledged to move away from that high-cost borrowing technique that heaps repayment on future generations of Chicagoans.
Budget Director Susie Park said the first priority when the city starts getting its share of federal money will be to wipe out that line of credit rather than let it stretch for 30 years and accrue heavy interest.
Even with the scoop-and-toss borrowing, Chicago’s 2021 budget shortfall should be around $700 million, she said. The city covered several hundred million of that through cost-cutting measures approved as part of Lightfoot’s spending plan for this year, she said.
Speaking to the City Council Budget Committee, city Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett contrasted the Lightfoot plan to pay off debt with the city’s 2008 recovery from the housing crisis.
The city’s economy was slow to rebound then, and Mayor Richard M. Daley’s administration turned to one-time revenue boosts such as the lease of parking meters and extensive long-term scoop-and-toss borrowing, which Bennett said was shortsighted.
“This is a cautionary tale for all of us to consider, not just as we consider our use of the stimulus funds now, but also as to how we balance fiscal stability and much-needed investments,” Bennett said.
Chicago should be in line for about $2 billion overall through the federal coronavirus relief package. The scoop-and-toss repayment does not take into account any 2022 budget shortfall, which Bennett said could top $1 billion.
Some aldermen pushed back on the plan to sink the federal money largely into repaying debt and closing future budget holes, saying struggling Chicago neighborhoods need money to recover from the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a tough sell to say, ‘Hey, we’re only going to take care of our needs as government, and not necessarily look at the needs of the people, residents and citizens of the city of Chicago,’ ” Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, said. “So let’s kind of keep that at the forefront of the thinking.”