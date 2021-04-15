Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks to earmark nearly $1 billion in federal stimulus to pay off city’s COVID-19 borrowing

The city’s economy was slow to rebound then, and Mayor Richard M. Daley’s administration turned to one-time revenue boosts such as the lease of parking meters and extensive long-term scoop-and-toss borrowing, which Bennett said was shortsighted.

“This is a cautionary tale for all of us to consider, not just as we consider our use of the stimulus funds now, but also as to how we balance fiscal stability and much-needed investments,” Bennett said.

Chicago should be in line for about $2 billion overall through the federal coronavirus relief package. The scoop-and-toss repayment does not take into account any 2022 budget shortfall, which Bennett said could top $1 billion.

Some aldermen pushed back on the plan to sink the federal money largely into repaying debt and closing future budget holes, saying struggling Chicago neighborhoods need money to recover from the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a tough sell to say, ‘Hey, we’re only going to take care of our needs as government, and not necessarily look at the needs of the people, residents and citizens of the city of Chicago,’ ” Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, said. “So let’s kind of keep that at the forefront of the thinking.”

