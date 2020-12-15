Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration tried to block TV station from airing body camera footage of police raid on wrong home

"This city has a history of attempting to cover up unfavorable video," Saulter said. "That's all we're dealing with here."

Saulter said the city "should focus a lot more on the conduct of its officers than trying to cover up the evidence of poor policing" and criticized officials for cherry-picking which videos it releases and which it withholds.

"The problem in this instance, in my opinion, is when the city decides that a body camera or dash camera video supports their narrative, they release it, sometimes immediately, and certainly it's not a prohibition to release it then because something is still under investigation," Saulter said.

In the city's court filing seeking to prevent the footage from being aired, Lightfoot's lawyers said they objected to providing Young with a copy of the recordings on the raid at her home because they believed it "was an attempt to provide the media with the body worn camera to paint an inaccurate picture of what happened during the subject search warrant."

The mayor's lawyers said they were concerned it "would be shared with the media in a salacious and unfair manner designed to elicit a reactionary response, which carries the risk of poisoning the public's view of the case."

