Chicago mayor: Schools will reopen despite balking teachers

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools plans to proceed with the reopening of elementary and middle schools on Monday despite the failure to reach an agreement with the teachers union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday night.

School officials and the Chicago Teachers Union have been locked in negotiations for days in an attempt to reach an agreement to reopen schools closed in March to about 335,000 students because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers union has opposed the school district’s plan over fears for the health of its members.

Lightfoot said late Friday that the two sides have agreed on several issues. But union leaders are balking at putting certain points of agreement in writing so that the two sides can work on other issues they disagree on, she said.

In-person classes were canceled this week for about 3,200 pre-K and special education students when teachers refused to work in classrooms. Officials say they expect those students to return to class on Monday.

“Those teachers need to be there,” for those students, Lightfoot said. If not, “we will take further action," though she declined to elaborate.