Chicago police make plans for election night on the city’s streets

Instead, only select units in the 13,000-member Police Department will be commanded to work and the shifts extended, he said.

“Everything is uncertain,” Brown said. “And so we’re trying as best we can to anticipate any hazard that might happen, including a weather hazard. Snow might happen in our city. Along with anything related to protests, embedded agitators that might loot or cause violence or destroy property.”

So far, he said, there have been no credible threats to the city ahead of the election.

Rich Guidice, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said his department has been meeting with business leaders who no doubt have concerns about the unrest that flared up beginning in late May and again in August, when groups looted stores downtown and in some neighborhoods, and caused other disturbances.

“Over the last few months, we have been performing drills and holding workshops to be ready to respond to any situation or possible event that should occur in the city before, on and after Election Day,” said Guidice. “This includes both retail corridors in the central business district and throughout city of Chicago (neighborhoods).”

Thousands of angry protesters took to Chicago’s streets following Trump’s victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November 2016. Groups gathered throughout downtown and outside Trump Tower in an angry show of opposition.

