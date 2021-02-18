Chicago police showed ‘confusion and lack of coordination’ that endangered protesters, officers, watchdog says in report

Ferguson’s central message was that the Police Department was “underprepared and ill-equipped” despite chaotic scenes that had played out in other cities following George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

Descriptions of the disorganization in Chicago were plentiful. For example, a lieutenant described trolling the parking lot of the “mobilization center”— Guaranteed Rate Field — and randomly approaching cops to deploy as a platoon. The lieutenant, who compared the process to “The Dating Game,” told Ferguson’s investigators he got on a bus with a group of officers but was given no direction except to check with a commander, who was nowhere to be found when the group arrived.

Deborah Witzburg, deputy inspector general for public safety, told the Tribune the report reflected a “failure of leadership.”

“The bottom line here is the leadership of the department failed, and in doing so they endangered members of the public and hung the members of the department out to dry,” she said. " … You had thousands of CPD members out on the street without adequate directions or supervision or policy guidance and equipment.”