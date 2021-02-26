Chicago’s new 6 mph speeding ticket rules start Monday, and they’re looking lucrative for city

Critics have pointed out Lightfoot ran for mayor on a pledge to reduce the load of oppressive city fees, and questioned whether there’s a better way to make streets safer.

“One thing that came up when this was being discussed was that adjustments could be made to the cameras to do a better job of catching people who are breaking the law as it’s now set, rather than lowering the speed, changing the parameters,” North Side Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th, said when told of the number of warnings issued.

During debate over the proposed change last fall, Hadden said she worried the city was “nickeling and diming” Chicago drivers, and wondered whether it made more sense to do more enforcement on Lake Shore Drive.

City Finance Department spokeswoman Kristen Cabanban said Friday the city will start the ticketing Monday in a “staggered manner,” because some drivers who got caught exceeding the 6-mph limit during the warning period have not yet received their warnings.