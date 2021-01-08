Chicago schools stick to a partial reopening Monday

CHICAGO — Some in-person instruction at Chicago public schools will resume Monday for the first time in months, the city's mayor and school chief reaffirmed Friday, warning teachers that their absence will have consequences.

The district is giving families the option for students in pre-kindergarten and some special education programs. K-8 students could return on Feb. 1. No date has been set for high school students.

About 6,500 students are expected Monday, the district said, still a fraction of the nation's third-largest district.

Remote learning “is not sustainable, not over the long term, because it does not serve every student equally, especially those students who are younger, who require additional help and support and simply don’t have access to a sustainable learning environment,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Teachers Union, however, said many schools still carry risks for the coronavirus. Attendance by teachers this week has been uneven.