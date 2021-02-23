Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to stay on the job until successor installed

Chicago’s top federal prosecutor will stay on the job — for now.
After a bipartisan push, the White House will allow U.S. Attorney John Lausch to remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, instead of stepping down by Feb. 28 as initially requested by the Biden administration, a source familiar with the decision told the Chicago Tribune.
That means Lausch is likely to stay on the job for at least several more months, said the source, who was not authorized to speak about the decision publicly.
The reprieve came after Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Joe Biden hailing Lausch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, as a non-partisan corruption buster and asking that he be allowed to stay on until a replacement could be installed.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, Durbin and Duckworth said they were “pleased” the administration was acting on their request.
“While the President has the right to remove U.S. Attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement said. “After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”
Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago, had no immediate comment.
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for President Biden to keep Lausch in his job until a successor is confirmed, saying his removal would put the city “at risk.”
“We can’t be without a permanent head of this office as we head into the summer months when things are most challenging,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference. “That makes no sense.”
The developments Tuesday came after two weeks of silence from the White House. Last week, Lausch held an officewide web meeting telling staffers that Friday would in all likelihood be his last day at work, sources said.
The search for a new U.S. attorney is traditionally run by the senior member of the state’s congressional delegation from the president’s party, which currently falls on Durbin, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
After the candidates are vetted and the Biden administration makes a nomination, the confirmation would move to Durbin’s committee for approval, followed by a vote in the full Senate. Because of their key roles in the process, Duckworth and especially Durbin could dictate the pace.
It’s customary for U.S. attorneys appointed by a president of a different party to leave when there’s a new boss in the White House, and whether Lausch stays or goes, the investigations he’s shepherded will continue.
Those include the ongoing investigation of Commonwealth Edison’s alleged bribery scheme to funnel money and do-nothing jobs to then-House Speaker Michael Madigan’s loyalists in exchange for his help with state legislation. Madigan has not been charged with wrongdoing.
Lausch, 51, of Joliet, was sworn in as U.S. attorney in November 2017 after an unanimous voice vote in the Senate.
Though it wasn’t publicly known at the time, the office’s corruption unit already was well into an investigation of Chicago Ald. Edward Burke, including having then-25th Ward Ald. Daniel Solis wear a wire on his City Hall colleagues.
Burke is currently awaiting trial on racketeering charges brought in 2019.