Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to stay on the job until successor installed

Chicago’s top federal prosecutor will stay on the job — for now.

After a bipartisan push, the White House will allow U.S. Attorney John Lausch to remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, instead of stepping down by Feb. 28 as initially requested by the Biden administration, a source familiar with the decision told the Chicago Tribune.

That means Lausch is likely to stay on the job for at least several more months, said the source, who was not authorized to speak about the decision publicly.

The reprieve came after Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Joe Biden hailing Lausch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, as a non-partisan corruption buster and asking that he be allowed to stay on until a replacement could be installed.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Durbin and Duckworth said they were “pleased” the administration was acting on their request.

“While the President has the right to remove U.S. Attorneys, there is precedent for U.S. Attorneys in the Northern District of Illinois to remain in office to conclude sensitive investigations,” the statement said. “After our repeated calls, we appreciate that Mr. Lausch will be given this opportunity.”